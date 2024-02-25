Prince William 'adamant' to honour late Queen's wish about Harry's royal return

file footage

Prince William will not let anyone mar his grandmother’s decision about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s place in the royal family.



Writing for the Daily Mail, royal author Richard Eden laid bare the Prince of Wales’ sentiments after his estranged brother expressed willingness to rejoin the Firm.

The Duke of Sussex initially stepped down from his position as a working royal alongside Meghan Markle four years ago. The controversial exit followed even more controversy when the couple publicly besmirched the royal members accusing them of unfair treatment.

Hence, William can’t be expected to bury the hatchet overnight and welcome him back to the family with open arms, according to Eden.

The royal expert suggested that the King-in-waiting is “adamant” to stand by the late Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham Summit, which jotted down the terms and condition of Harry and Meghan’s royal exit.

It barred them from using their royal titles on a day-to-day basis and rejected the offer to pursue independent ventures while staying part of the family.

Eden also explained that the Sussexes will never “be allowed to rejoin 'The Firm' when William’s on the throne, unless they give up money-making and apologise for their behaviour over the past few years.”

However, he affirmed, "I won’t hold my breath."