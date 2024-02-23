Prince Harry invites sympathy over 'harsh' treatment from late Queen

The late Queen Elizabeth’s decision to reject Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “part-time royal” offer has been deemed “too harsh”.

Speaking to Times Radio, royal expert Jennie Bond claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were well within their rights to demand privacy and be financially independent.

She suggested it would’ve been beneficial for the couple to assume their royal duties in the wake of current health crisis in the royal family.

However, the longest-reigning British monarch’s adamant nature didn’t allow them the liberty of their decisions while staying in the royal fold.

Hence, Megxit ensued in 2020 when Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step down from their positions as working royals in the family.

Bond told the outlet: "I've always held the view that the late Queen and the Palace were quite harsh when they put down this red line 'you can't be half-in, half-out'.”

"I think in a modern, evolving monarchy, perhaps a way could have been found, to incorporate what they wanted which was, we thought, some privacy at least, to not always being on show,” she continued.

"With the royal role, what became so tricky was that they wanted to be financially independent, which means commercial, which means a conflict of interest.

"But I think they were a bit hasty the Palace in saying 'absolutely no',” the former BBC royal correspondent added.