Will Meghan Markle attend Screen Actor's Guild Awards?

Meghan Markle hasn't yet been confirmed to attend SAG Awards

Fans are bracing for a much-anticipated appearance from Meghan Markle at this year’s Screen Actor’s Guild Awards.

The Duchess of Sussex’s current Hollywood ambitions left everyone speculating about her appearance at the awards ceremony, set to air on Sunday, February 25.

However, there hasn’t been any confirmation whether she has been invited or if she will accept the invitation. Hence, it could be concluded that Meghan Markle will not attend SAG Awards as of now.

She last accompanied her husband Prince Harry to the red-carpet premiere of Bob Marley’s biopic film in Jamaica at the beginning of this year.

The former actress also posed solo at the Variety’s Women of Power gala in November, stunning in a one-shoulder floor-length beige dress.

Meghan last attended SAG Awards in 2013, a particularly high-time in her acting career due to her performance in hit show, Suits.

She appeared on the series as one of the regulars for seven seasons before calling time on her gig on the show after meeting Prince Harry.

Her former co-stars, including Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, and Gabriel Macht reunited to present at the Golden Globe awards last month, with Meghan nowhere in sight.

The mom of two was also notably missing from the Super Bowl ads, which featured return of her co-stars, aired during the game earlier this month.