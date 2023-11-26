Meghan Markle could appear in 'Suits' spin-off amid crumbling career

Meghan Markle could appear in 'Suits' spin-off to re-launch her Hollywood career

Meghan Markle might make a special appearance in the possible Suits spin-off, as the Duchess of Sussex recently revealed that she has been working on some exciting projects.

The legal drama has recently crossed 45 billion minutes streamed on the streaming giant, Netflix.

Amid the show's increasing popularity, several reports suggested that there could be a chance of the series spin-off.

As per The Sunday Times Magazine, royal author Omid Scobie said, "Imagine there could be a cameo role for her in the coming spin-off, if she’d ever bite."

Earlier, Prince Harry's wife made a rare red carpet appearance at the Variety's Power of Women gala.

During her conversation with Variety, Meghan, who portrayed the role of paralegal named Rachel Zane in Suits, reacted to her show’s massive success.

"It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit," she shared.

During the same interview, Meghan revealed that she has been working on some exciting projects.

"...We have so many exciting things on the slate. I can’t wait until we can announce them, but I’m just really proud of what we’re creating. My husband is loving it, too. It’s really fun," she added.