Meghan Markle receives stern warning amid Hollywood comeback

Meghan Markle has been warned to maintain distance from the renowned television host Ellen DeGeneres amid the Duchess of Sussex's comeback rumours in Hollywood.

A few years ago, the TV personality was accused of creating a "bullying and toxic work environment" alongside some other senior staff members of her show.

As per Closer magazine, an insider claimed that Prince Harry's wife has been advised "that being associated with anything scandalous could result in her and Princess Harry losing everything they've worked for, so it's better to steer clear."

These comments came amid reports of Meghan's possible return to Suits spin-off.

As per Express.co.uk, a senior production source revealed that the Duchess of Sussex is all set to make her debut as a director in the entertainment industry.

The report claimed that Meghan will be directing "at least one episode" of the popular TV series spin-off.

According to the report, the creators of the legal drama have been in talks with Meghan's talent agency WME.

The source shared, "This is shaping up to be one of the biggest TV deals of the year."

An insider further said, "Meghan is in a commanding position. They want to expand a successful franchise in which she has a ready-made fan base of millions worldwide. They want her back and they are prepared to pay what it takes to get her."