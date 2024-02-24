Holly Willoughby’s axed show ‘too boring’ to continue, reveals cohost

Holly Willoughby received a bump in her hosting career as a major reality show got axed just after one season.



Lee Mack, who co-hosted the BBC show Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof with Willoughby, revealed the real reason why the programme was cancelled.

Read More: Holly Willoughby loses major presenting job two weeks before TV return

The show saw eight celebrities embark on an adventure after gruelling training under Hof. After airing eight episodes in the first season, the network confirmed that the show will not be renewed for a second one.

While there were speculations over what could have been the reason for cancellation, Mack implied that the show was merely boring to continue.

“Celebs in cold water did not make as exciting television as they thought,” Mack told The Sun.

However, he admitted, “I liked it. I was booked to be the cynical comic.”

Previously, an insider had told the outlet that “having Freeze the Fear axed reduces her options and leaves a question mark over where she goes next after leaving her biggest gig as co-host of This Morning.”

Read More: Holly Willoughby finds ‘silver lining’ following ‘disappointing’ career blow

They added, “It’s also disappointing for her husband Dan, who runs the production company Hungry Bear that made the show.”

However, Willoughby had some silver lining return when it was revealed last months that their Michael McIntyre’s Big Show and Gladiators for BBC One. Will be coming on.