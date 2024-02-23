Ellie Goulding's romantic escapades leave Caspar Jopling downcast?

Rumours of their split surfaced in June 2023 when sources revealed they were living apart

Caspar Jopling appeared sombre as he was seen without his wedding ring for the first time on Friday, following his separation from wife Ellie Goulding.

His outing follows reports that Ellie, 37, has relocated with her new partner, surf instructor Armando, after they were seen displaying affection in Costa Rica.

Despite efforts to reconcile for the sake of their two-year-old son Arthur, Ellie, 35, and Caspar, 31, are said to have been leading separate lives for at least six months.

The couple, who tied the knot in August 2019 at York Minster with celebrity guests like Sienna Miller, Orlando Bloom, and Katy Perry, were last seen together in October during a family outing.

Ellie had reportedly distanced herself from her friend, Tory peer Zac Goldsmith, to prioritize her marriage.

Rumours of their split surfaced in June 2023 when sources revealed they were living apart. After deliberations on how to announce their separation, Ellie's team cited their busy schedules as the reason behind the marriage's breakdown.