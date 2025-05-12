Holly Willoughby skips BAFTA TV awards amid talks for new gigs

Holly Willoughby was absent from the BAFTA TV Awards last night as she continues to navigate a major shift in her career.

Since stepping down from This Morning in October 2023, she has faced a string of professional changes- including ITV's cancellation of Dancing on Ice and uncertainty over the future of her Netflix series Celebrity Bear Hunt.

For the first time in 15 years, the presenter currently holds no active TV hosting roles.

However, she is reportedly in discussions for upcoming projects and recently met with ITV's Director Entertainment and DayTime, Katie Rawcliffe.

Interestingly the meeting took place on the same day Channel 5 aired a controversial documentary about her 2023 kidnap ordeal.

Her husband, Dan Baldwin-who owns Hungry Bear Media-did attend the BAFTA's, sparking curiosity about what's next for the popular presenter.



