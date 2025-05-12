How Diddy reacted when Cassie assault video was brought up in the courtroom

Opening statements for Diddy's trial are set to begin today on Monday, May 11

Sean “Diddy” Combs had a noticeable reaction when the now-infamous hotel footage of him assaulting Cassie came up during jury selection for his federal trial in New York City.

YouTuber and true crime commentator Stephanie Soo, who attended the proceedings, shared her courtroom observations in a recent update to her YouTube channel on May 11.

While cameras aren't allowed and media access is limited, Soo took notes throughout the jury selection process — and one detail kept catching her attention.

“I did notice something and I don’t know if it’s a coincidence,” she said. “But a lot of the jurors came up onto the stand and one of the pieces of media that they say they saw before being called to jury duty is the hotel footage of Diddy and Cassie.”

According to Soo, every time the video was mentioned, Diddy would quietly shake his head no.

“It happened multiple times,” she said. “And every time the hotel footage came up, I would be locked in — I would be staring at Diddy. And often, again, he will just kind of shake his head ‘No.’”

Though the footage swayed public opinion when it was leaked by CNN in May 2024, Diddy’s defense argues it was “heavily edited.” Still, Judge Arun Subramanian questioned potential jurors about their exposure to the clip and whether it had already influenced their judgment.

Soo, who also goes by Miss Mango Butt, recalled how one juror described the clip as “a video in the hallway that was, umm, dragging a person, uhh, over the hallway?” Another called it “damning evidence.”

“Again,” Soo noted, “Diddy would kind of shake his head ‘no.’”