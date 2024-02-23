Ellie Goulding gets intimate with man amid failing marriage with Caspar Jopling?

Ellie Goulding enjoying surfing with instructor amid split with husband Caspar Jopling

Ellie Goulding seems to be already moving on just a year after marriage “troubles” with Caspar Jopling were reported.



The Love Me Like You Do singer was seen getting close with her surf instructor on a holiday, while her husband Caspar Jopling stayed home.

The singer, 37, had no wedding ring on her while spending time with the young coach, Armando Perez in Costa Rica.

Ellie was spotted taking surfing lessons from Perez, but the coach was spotted getting handsy with the “blissfully happy” singer whenever he got the chance.

According to a source, Ellie and Caspar are in the process of splitting after facing difficulties last year, as per The Sun.

An insider reported to the outlet, “Ellie and Armando seemed very into each other.”

“They share a lot of interests including their love of nature and the ocean.”

“Armando runs a surf school on the beach with his brother and he has been giving Ellie lessons, the source further added.

“When Armando wasn’t teaching Ellie, he couldn’t keep his hands off her and pulled her in [for PDA].”

“Ellie looked blissfully happy and was laughing and joking with him as they messed around in the sea,” they continued.

Last summer, reports of Ellie’s marriage to art dealer Caspar, 32, running into “problems” came into light, via The Sun.

However, there was “no discussion of divorce”, despite both of them removing their wedding rings.