Usher narrowly escapes from becoming target to new controversy

Usher almost caused an emergency in latest London gig

American singer Usher almost made a big blunder at his recent concert in London.

The 46-year-old hosted a stunning show at London’s O2 Arena, where he continued his tradition of walking down among the audience and handing out cherries to his female fans.

While holding on to this tradition, the Burn vocalist tried to offer cherries to one of the women in the audience, but he narrowly avoided triggering an emergency.

When Usher attempted to feed the fruit to the female fan, she politely refused the offer, leaving the singer confused.

The King of R&B gave it a second attempt on which, the lady told him that she is allergic to cherries.

This is when Usher realized that he almost got himself and the lady into trouble.

He immediately backed off and said, “Oh shit, you’re allergic to cherries, damn! Anybody got an epipen in this b****?”

Love in this Club hitmaker apologized to the girl and added, “We almost had an emergency in here.”

On the professional front, the pop star recently dropped a new album by the name Coming Home featuring collaborations with multiple artists including BTS’ Jungkook, H.E.R, Summer Walker and others.