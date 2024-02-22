Greta Gerwig calls out Oscars for Margot Robbie 'Best Actress' snub

Greta Gerwig is not one bit disappointed about not getting nominated for her work in Barbie. However, she'd very much like Margot Robbie to get the credit where it's due.

The Academy Awards nominations sparked uproar among internet users for excluding the filmmaker from the Best Director category despite the successful run of the comedy fantasy film in theatres across the globe.

In her recent Time magazine profile, the 40-year-old filmmaker revealed her inner circle informed her about the omission, noting they said, “‘I can't believe you didn't get nominated.'"

However, the Little Women alum disputed the snub by acknowledging the other eight nominations netted by the film.

"I said, ‘But I did. I got an Oscar nomination,'" Gerwig enthused, adding of her acquaintance: "She was like, ‘Oh, that's wonderful for you!' I was like, ‘I know!'"

The director did call out Margot Robbie not bagging a nod in the Best Actress category, noting, “Of course I wanted it for Margot”.

“But I’m just happy we all get to be there together.”

Robbie also addressed her omission from the nomination during an appearance at a SAG screening on January 30.

"There's no way to feel sad when you know you're this blessed,” she enthused.

However, the actress vouched for Greta’s work in the billion-dollar film which the awards failed to recognise.

"Obviously I think Greta should be nominated as a director," the Babylon star added, "because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is."