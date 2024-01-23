Biggest Oscar snub of 2024: Barbie's Margot Robbie fails to land a nod

Biggest snub of 2024: Barbie's Margot Robbie misses Oscars nominations list

Barbie star Margot Robbie and creator Greta Gerwig have not been included in the list of Best Actress in a Leading Role and Best Director in the 2024 Oscars nominations.

Notably, the blockbuster film has been nominated in different categories including Best picture, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Best Music (Original Song), Best Production Design and Best Costume Design.

However, the leading ladies of the most popular 2023 movie faced a shocking setback as Margot and Greta failed to land the notable nods.

The nominees for the Best Actress in a Leading Role are Annette Bening – Nyad, Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon, Sandra Huller – Anatomy of a Fall, Carey Mulligan – Maestro and Emma Stone – Poor Things.

For the Best Director, the list includes Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall, Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon, Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer, Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things and Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest.

Earlier today, Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid announced the nominations for the upcoming 96th Academy Awards.



The Oscars, which will take place in Los Angeles on March 10, will be hosted by the renowned TV host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel.