Margot Robbie responds to Oscar snub controversy, emphasizing cultural impact

Margot Robbie speaks on impact of 'Barbie' and collective success.

Margot Robbie addressed the controversial Oscars snub of Barbie director Greta Gerwig during a recent Q&A hosted by the Academy Museum.

Robbie, who plays the iconic doll in the film, expressed her belief that Gerwig deserved a nomination for her directorial prowess.

"Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing. But it’s been an incredible year for all the films," she asserted.



Despite their stunning omission from individual Oscar nods, both Robbie and Gerwig contributed to the film's success, which earned eight nominations in various categories.

Ryan Gosling, who portrayed Barbie's sidekick Ken, secured a Best Supporting Actor nod, while America Ferrera earned a Best Supporting Actress nomination, and the film itself snagged a coveted Best Picture nomination.

Margot refrained from addressing her own omission but expressed sheer delight in the film's success with eight Oscar nominations.

The actress emphasized the film's cultural impact, saying, "We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact.

And it’s already done that, and some, like way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this."

Despite the controversy surrounding the Oscar nods, she exuded enthusiasm, stating, "I'm so, so obviously ecstatic.

Everyone getting the nods that they have is incredible, and the Best Picture nod."

Addressing the snub, she added, "There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed."