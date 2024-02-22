Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler’s sexual assault against minor dismissed

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, who was accused of sexually assaulting a former teenage model 50 years ago, evaded the civil lawsuit filed against him.



On Wednesday, U.S. judge, Lewis Kaplan, in Manhattan dismissed the complaint and told Jeanne Bellino, the alleged victim, that she “waited too long to sue” the 75-year-old singer, via TMZ.

Kaplan reasoned that since Bellino did not claim that the musician’s actions constituted a "serious risk of physical injury," she was ineligible for a two-year window to pursue the case.

In the November filing, Bellino claimed that Tyler forcibly kissed, groped and dry-humped her back in 1975 when she was 17 and he was 27.

She said the alleged assault left her with life-long physical injury and was seeking unspecified damages. Moreover, the suit was able to be brought against Tyler due to NYC's extended statute of limitations on gender-based violence.

Bellino will have until Wednesday, March 13 to amend her complaint.

Tyler reportedly had "vehemently" denied Bellino's claims.

The Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing hitmaker was also accused of sexual assault a year prior by Julia Misley, formerly known as Julia Holcomb, who filed a lawsuit alleging Tyler used his fame and status to 'groom, manipulate, exploit and sexually assault' her when she was a teen.