Steven Tyler accused of ‘gaslighting’ victim in assault lawsuit as he denies all claims

Steven Tyler has denied allegations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old in 1973 and forced her to get an abortion.

The Aerosmith frontman recently responded to the lawsuit against him, which was filed last week in a Los Angeles County Superior Court, via Page Six.

In is lengthy response to claims, which were made in a December 2022 lawsuit, the singer, 75, stated that the plaintiff, Julia Misley, formerly known as Julia Holcomb, consented to their sexual relationship and he had immunity as her legal guardian at the time the alleged events occurred.

He also requested for the lawsuit to be dismissed entirely, citing 24 affirmative defences denying the allegations, according to the documents obtained by Rolling Stone.

At one point, Tyler even claimed plaintiff “has not suffered any injury or damage as a result of any action by Defendant.”

In the court documents, Misley alleged that Tyler “coerced and persuaded” her into believing they had “a romantic love affair” — which started when she was 16 and he was 25.

Sher quoted “directly” from Tyler’s memoir, which alluded the singer was able to convince Julia’s mother to grant guardianship to him.

Julia alleged that she was “powerless to resist” Tyler to have sexual relations with her, who had “power, fame and substantial financial ability.”

In the memoir, which does not name Misley, Tyler wrote that he “almost took a teen bride” because “her parents fell in love with me, signed a paper over for me to have custody, so I wouldn’t get arrested if I took her out of state. I took her on tour with me.”

After Tyler was granted Julia guardianship, he flew her to numerous cities where he was touring and performing the same sexual acts. She said she wasn’t taken care of in the way Tyler had promised, claiming he “continued to travel with, assault and provide alcohol and drugs to” her.

She also alleged that he eventually got her pregnant, according to the court docs, and forced her to get an abortion, otherwise he wouldn’t support her anymore.

After the abortion, she moved to back to Portland to start a new life to become a devout Catholic.

Misley’s attorney, Jeff Anderson, slammed the rocker’s filing, saying he is using “a sham legal guardianship to avoid prosecution for sex crimes.”

“He’s heaping more pain on Misley and gaslighting her by falsely claiming that she ‘consented’ and that the pain he inflicted was ‘justified and in good faith,’” Anderson said in a statement to Rolling Stone.

“Never have we encountered a legal defence as obnoxious and potentially dangerous as the one that Tyler and his lawyers launched this week: Their claim that legal guardianship is consent and permission for sexual abuse.”