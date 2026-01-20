Tom Hiddleston reveals unlikely DC character that inspired Loki

Tom Hiddleston reveals unexpected inspiration behind Loki portrayal

A DC supervillain inspired Tom Hiddleston’s mischievous Marvel villain Loki.

Hiddleston, who played Loki in many Marvel films and the God of Mischief’s own series, revealed that he took on the role after watching Tim Burton’s Batman.

Appearing on a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Night Manager star said, "Truthfully, I don’t think I would’ve played Loki without that film. I think the way Jack Nicholson played the Joker was so… at the time in my life when I saw it, it made such an impact on my imagination."

"I understood he was the villain, but he was having such a good time — that could describe somebody else I know — and he was so charismatic and so inventive and so free," The Life of Chuck star explained.

"I think, probably, when I came to play Loki for the first film, I consciously carried Jack Nicholson in mind,” he shared.

He previously credited Nicholson and other famous villains, giving special mention to the late Alan Rickman for his performance in Die Hard.

"I’m standing on the shoulders of the villains I loved as a child and take my hat off to," he said in a 2013 interview with Entertainment Weekly. "Jack Nicholson as The Joker in Tim Burton’s Batman, and I bow even lower for Alan Rickman in Die Hard and James Mason in North by Northwest. I mean, Alan Rickman, particularly in that film, was having such a good time and was so likable."

Tom Hiddleston’s fans are currently enjoying the much-awaited season 2 of The Night Manager on Prime Video.