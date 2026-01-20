'Industry' creators reveal most common message they get from fans in finance

'Industry' creators reveal how finance bros misunderstand hit show

Industry creators get messages from finance bros romanticizing the show and its narrative.

Industry co-creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay told the Wall Street Journal that they regularly get messages from people saying that the show got them into finance.

"Anything of this ilk, anything set in this world has to feel very seductive in this first act because you have to, basically, convince the audience to think that these people are having a great time, and you have to lean in," Down explained.

"And then the third act is usually when it all goes to hell and you reveal the person’s pursuit of this thing is not gonna be edifying — it’s actually gonna destroy them. And a lot of finance bros just watch the first act and just think, ‘OK, that looks fun, I can do drugs and have loads of sex and that looks like rock ‘n’ roll.’ And they don’t really watch the third act where it all implodes," he added, explaining why people misunderstand the show.

He continued, "It’s weird because I still get LinkedIn messages and there’s usually a slew of messages from people being like ‘Bro, I love your show. Got me into finance.'"

Kay highlighted that people perceive such shows with "level of dishonesty" and dub the characters sociopathic when traits like "avarice, blind ambition" exist in everyone.

For the unversed, Kay and Down are ex-bankers and launched the show as newcomers to the filmmaking industry. Their show follows new graduates trying to make it in the world of finance. Industry cast includes Marisa Abela, Kit Harington, Harry Lawtey, Myha’la, and more.