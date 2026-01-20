Blake Lively gushes over Ryan Reynolds amid feud with BFF Taylor Swift

Blake Lively called her husband Ryan Reynolds her "best friend" following her rumored rift with BFF Taylor Swift.

The 38-year-old actress gushed over her husband in a new interview with WWD's Jenny B. Fine. while promoting her haircare label, Blake Brown Beauty.

When asked if she "talks shop" with the Deadpool actor regarding her business, Blake replied, "We talk shop all the time. We really are partners in everything just because we’re best friends."

"We talk shop about, like, if I make the coffee I’m like, 'What did you like about that? What were the details?' We’re very curious people," she said of her relationship with Ryan.

The It Ends with Us actress further said, "We become sort of possessed by something that we’re building or creating, something that inspires us."

"And that could be something very mundane or it can be our work. Our family is something we are eternally trying to figure out how to do better," continued Blake. "We’re just buddies. We’re partners."

"Just watching him do what he’s done and how he lives and how he operates," said the 38-year-old star. "And also he’s been my male tester for all of my fragrances, my formulas, my everything. He’s always stealing them from me."

"So down to literally being my test strands of hair, to being somebody who I rely on for every facet of the business and my life. Nothing I do is without him," added Blake.

For those unversed, Blake and Ryan exchanged vows in 2012, and the couple shares four kids - daughters James, 11, Inez, 9, Betty, 6, and son Olin, 2.