Karol G parts ways with beau Feid after three years of dating

Karol G and Feid have reportedly called it quits after three years of dating.

On Monday, an insider spilled to TMZ that the Colombian music superstars "ended their relationship a few months ago."

As per the outlet, the split "was amicable" and the two "remain on good terms."

For those unversed, Karol G and Feid first ignited dating rumors in 2021 after working together on the track, FRIKI.

The two officially confirmed their romance in August 2023, when the pair were photographed holding hands in Miami.

Karol G made an appearance on the Today show in May 2025, where she got candid about her relationship with Feid for the first time.

“In the career that we do, it’s hard to have someone that understands like, a lot of time being apart and what do you do… it’s hard," she said.

"But he does the same and he’s a really good and special soul, so it’s a blessing to have him and he understands what I do. I understand what he does. And it helps. The relationship becomes more healthier, I think," added the Amargura songstress.