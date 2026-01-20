Matt Damon gets slammed over 'out of touch' comparison

Amanda Knox hits back at Matt Damon's claim about prison

Amanda Knox has hit back at Matt Damon after he claimed that being canceled is worse than going to prison.

During a recent interview on The Joe Rogan Experience, Damon, 55, and his The Rip co-star and bestfriend Affleck, 53, argued that cancel culture has gotten serious.

Damon suggested that being canceled can be worse than being jailed since canceled individuals are ostracized for the rest of their lives.

"I bet some of those people would have preferred to go to jail for 18 months or whatever and then come out and say, ‘No, but I paid my debt. Like, we're done. Like, can we be done?’" Damon said. "Like, the thing about getting kind of excoriated publicly like that, it just never ends. And it’s the first thing that… you know, it just will follow you to the grave."

Amanda disagreed with the star in a tweet, writing, "Another thing Matt Damon could have run by me before putting out into the world," referring to the Oscar winner’s 2021 film Stillwater, which was based on her own wrongful conviction and jail time for murder.

She went on to explain her take in replies to several comments.

"Yeah, well, literally going to jail...not so good," commented journalist Katherine Brodsky. "But frankly, given that some of these ‘cancelled’ people have taken their own lives, yeah, maybe they would have preferred to go to jail for 18 months and be done with it — instead, there's no end to it. No coming back. No being ‘square.’"

Amanda argued, "People commit suicide in prison, too."

"Amanda is unfamiliar with the word some!" another user commented.

"You're missing the point," she replied. "You don't get to go to prison in secret. It comes with its own stigma and lasting trauma. You don't just get to ‘be done with it,’ personally or socially."

Amanda Knox previously called out Matt Damon and director Tom McCarthy for basing Stillwater on her experience and altering the ending to cast doubt on the character’s innocence.