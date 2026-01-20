'DWTS' pro Gleb Savchenko's mystery love interest's identity revealed

Gleb Savchenko is back in the dating game months after parting ways with Brooks Nader.

On Monday, an insider confirmed to Page Six that the Dancing With the Stars pro is dating model Kaitlin Trujillo.

“It’s new and pretty recent,” the source said about Gleb and Brooks's romance.

“He’s happy and grateful that there’s a lot of positive changes happening in his life right now,” continued the confidant.

The insider further told the outlet that Gleb is “super excited” about his “new chapter” in acting, which includes an upcoming CBS soap opera and a movie.

Previously, the publication reported that the choreographer was seen with a “mystery woman” at the farmer’s market in Studio City, California.

Gleb's new romance comes nine months after he announced his separation from Brooks for good.

The two met in 2024 when they were dancing partners on the DWTS.

“We started being intimate [on] day one … like, the day I met him,” Brooks said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in December 2025.

“I was newly divorced [from Billy Haire], and I told [ABC] to give me the hottest, douchiest guy, and they gave me Gleb. I felt as though there was so much sexual tension on the first day we met that it would just get worse and worse, and I just wanted to … see what we’re working with," she added.