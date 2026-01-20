Kanye West eyes performing first-ever concert in India
Kanye West's visit, if confirmed, would not be his first arrival in India
Kanye West, a well-known rap artist, is set to visit India for a performance, marking his first-ever tour stop in the South Asian country.
According to a Pinkvilla report, sources said Ye planned to arrive in the country in April 2026 for the concert tour.
But if the Grammy winner comes to India, it will not be his first time. In 2009, the Donda hitmaker reportedly first visited the country, according to reports at the time, to seek spiritual refuge at an ashram.
“Kanye might do some dumb things, but he’s smart,” an insider told Today. “He knows he needs to come back from this break changed, and that isn’t going to happen at some rehab overlooking the ocean. He goes to India, and he has a chance to come back seeming like he learned something from what happened.”
In addition to a spiritual retreat, Kanye returned to India in 2012 to promote his fashion brand. During his visit, he also stayed at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.
Like her father, North West, who is Ye's daughter, is also making waves in music. She recently dropped a rap track titled Piercing on My Head, which was written by her and her dad.
Along with her, Kanye has three more children with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.
