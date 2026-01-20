Piers Morgan finally reacts to Brooklyn Beckham's statement about David and Victoria Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham said "I do not want to reconcile with my family."

Outspoken journalist Piers Morgan has reacted to Brooklyn Beckham’s statement, in which he said he does not want to reconcile with his family –David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, the elder son of the British celebrity couple David and Victoria Beckham, said he did not want to reconcile with his parents after a family rift he described in a lengthy post on social media on Monday.

The 26-year-old said that his parents have been controlling narratives in the press about his family and tried to "ruin" his relationship with his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham.

He released the statement on Instagram, saying "I do not want to reconcile with my family.

"I´m not being controlled, I´m standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

Brooklyn married Nicola, an American actress and the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner Peltz, in 2022.

According to AFP, the spokespeople for David and Victoria Beckham did not immediately respond to its request for comment on their son´s statements.

"My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn´t stopped," Brooklyn Peltz Beckham said.

"My mum cancelled making Nicola´s dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress."

Morgan, who is recovering in hospital from a hip replacement after tripping on a small step at a London restaurant, tweeted: “I didn’t think anything could be more excruciatingly embarrassing and eye-poppingly painful than fracturing a femur in a restaurant so badly I needed a new hip… but the Beckham family saga has managed it! What a repellent bunch of fake, narcissistic PR-obsessed twerps.”



