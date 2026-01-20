Lily Allen takes side in Brooklyn, Nicola's feud with David, Victoria Beckham

Lily Allen weighs in on Brooklyn, Nicola's feud with David, Victoria Beckham

Lily Allen has apparently taken a side in the feud between Brooklyn Beckham, his wife Nicola Peltz, and his estranged parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.

Allen, 40, shared a painting of Brooklyn in a blue polka-dot outfit on her Instagram Stories. The photo looked like her own West End Girl album cover, in which she wears the same outfit in the same style of painting.

The singer’s post came after Brooklyn finally broke his silence about the ongoing family drama. In lengthy Instagram Stories, he made detailed claims against his parents.

"I’ve been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed," Brooklyn wrote in a statement.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life," he declared, after facing numerous comments from the public on his videos urging him to reconcile with the Beckhams.

He went on to allege that his parents have "endlessly tried to ruin" his relationship with Nicola. He noted that his mom declined tomake Nicola’s wedding dress at the last moment, and also hijacked their romantic wedding dance and danced "very inappropriately on me".