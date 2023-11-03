Steven Tyler accused of sexually assaulting minor in new second lawsuit

Steven Tyler has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor for the second time in a year.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the plaintiff Jeanne Bellino filed a lawsuit against the Aerosmith front man for sexually assaulting her in 1975 when she was just 17 years old.

One summer, Bellino and her friend met up with Tyler’s band Aerosmith for a party, along with “around a half dozen” of their friends, and started walking down 6th Avenue towards the Warwick hotel in Manhattan.

As Bellino “commented about a song lyric” to him, Tyler, 27 at the time, became “visibly irritated” with her and “forced her into a phonebooth.”

The lawsuit then detailed how Tyler continued to sexually assault Bellino “without her consent" while his entourage merely “stood by outside” and laughed.

Bellino was eventually able to free herself, but she had no choice but to keep walking with the group as she had plans with her friend to split the cost of a cab back home to Queens, New York afterwards.

Once they reached the hotel, she claimed that Tyler allegedly forced himself on her again as others, including an unidentified doorman, stood by and watched.

But she made a run for it when Tyler later called her up to his room.

In December 2022, Julia Holcomb filed a lawsuit against Tyler, claiming that they began a sexual relationship when she was only 16 and he was 25, which Tyler refuted by arguing that their relationship was consensual, per Rolling Stone.

Tyler’s reps have not responded to Page Six’s request to comment.