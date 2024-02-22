Meghan Markle ‘excluded’ from Prince Harry, King Charles possible reunion

Prince Harry and King Charles may have sparked some hope of reconciliation following the monarch cancer diagnosis, and their impromptu brief meeting.

However, while the father and son duo could reunite, Harry’s wife Meghan Markle will be having no part in and neither would she be welcomed back to the UK, per royal expert and author Tom Quinn.

The Duke of Sussex was “visibly shocked and upset” after he received a personal call from the King himself to break the news of his health, revealed Quinn to The Mirror.

Following the phone call, Harry made a dash to his home country urgently to meet with his father, a meeting which only lasted for 30 minutes. He “immediately wanted to do something practical to help” his father in his hour of need.

There were also speculations that Harry would be taking on royal duties in a bid to help his cancer-stricken father on a temporary basis.

However, the royal knew that it was a far-fetched even if he pitched it given that Meghan won’t be a part of it.

Quinn explained, “Even if Harry was allowed back temporarily his wife would not be part of the package,” adding that he would not “move back to the UK without Meghan, not even for a few months.”