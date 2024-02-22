King Charles responds to Prince William’s ‘act of defiance’

King Charles returned to his royal duties and led his first meeting with the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Experts have noted that the Wednesday’s audience with the PM showed some “strong signals” as the monarch was determined to prove a point about his role in the monarchy, per Body Language expert Judi James.

She stated that Charles showed Prince William that he is “still very much in charge” following his act of defiance.

William, Prince of Wales and the heir to the throne, strongly expressed his views on the Middle East conflict despite not being allowed to “make his political views public” per royal tradition.

Experts have also suggested that Charles outing may have been a warning signal to William, who made his strongest statement yet, which may not have been quite in-line with the British monarchy.

“It was Charles performing all the active hand gestures during their chat, leading the discussion rather than just listening politely to the PM’s good wishes,” James told MailOnline.

Of the gestures, James noted that King showed “no sign of needing to hold the arm of the chair as he lowered himself down and when he was sitting he adopted a very upright, regal pose.”

Moreover, the firm handshake with the PM also suggested he “felt no sign of a weakened response from the King.”

Although, King Charles’ eyes “looked tired and there were shadows beneath his eyes, and his face looked slimmer,” he still looked like himself in the meeting.