Prince William shifts from royal tradition for ‘strongest statement yet’

Prince William is making a conscious choice in handling certain matters as he makes his strongest statement yet, a much different approach from royal tradition.

Given his position, the Prince of Wales “cannot make his political views public” but can “make subtle hints as to exactly how strongly he feels.”

However, with his newly released statement on the Middle East conflict proves that he is a “force to be reckoned with,” and “refuses to hide behind the mantle of his royalty,” per royal expert Ingrid Seward.

Seward told The Mirror that the future King “obviously feels passionate about the effects of the conflict.” She added that while this not the first time he made a statement, this is his “strongest declaration yet.”

She noted that while William cannot enter politics, he can “tiptoe around the outside enough to make an impact.”

“William is seeing both sides of the coin. That is his vision as Prince of Wales and he is doing a pretty good job of it,” Seward noted. “In return, I hope he gets the recognition and admiration he deserves for taking on such a sensitive subject.”

Previously, a royal source revealed that William was “deeply moved as a father” after witnessing the horrific humanitarian crisis in the Middle East.