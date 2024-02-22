King Charles resumes Royal Duties following cancer diagnosis, seen back at work

King Charles III has made a return to his royal duties, marking his first appearance since publicly disclosing his cancer diagnosis.

The monarch was captured on camera shaking hands with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak upon his arrival at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday afternoon.

Their meeting signifies the reinstatement of their regular weekly discussions regarding governmental affairs.

While King Charles has temporarily halted his participation in public engagements to focus on cancer treatment, he remains committed to fulfilling his responsibilities as the head of state.



Recent images captured by the British news agency PA Media depict King Charles III, attired in a formal suit and tie, warmly greeting British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with a broad smile.

According to reports from PA Media, Sunak expressed support for the monarch, stating, "We're all behind you. The country is all behind you."

In response, he expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support he has received, revealing, "I've had so many wonderful messages and cards. It's reduced me to tears most of the time."

During their conversation, the pair discussed how the King's illness had raised awareness for cancer charities, with King Charles acknowledging the invaluable contribution of such organizations.

Prior to his meeting with the prime minister, he presided over an in-person Privy Council at the royal residence, attended by ministers including Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt.



