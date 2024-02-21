Meghan Markle shuns former best pal Jessica Mulroney during Canada trip

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who owed their friendship with Canadian singer Michael Buble during their whirlwind three-day tour of Vancouver, seemingly shunned the Duchess's former best pal Jessica Mulroney.



Harry and Meghan's friendship with the Canadian crooner and his wife Luisana Lopilato began in 2015, when the Duchess of Sussex first met the musician at a dinner party hosted by her best friend Jessica Mulroney.



Buble is known to be friends with Jessica's husband Ben, who is the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.



Meghan enjoyed party with the singer, but she did not even spare a minute to spend with her once best pal Jessica who reportedly helped the former Suits star to reach where she is today.

Meghan and Jessica became pals when the actress was starring on the legal drama “Suits” from 2011 until 2018. The Canadian native became the former actress's stylist and fashion guru, with the pair growing close.



Mulroney even attended Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018, with their daughter Ivy being a bridesmaid while their sons, John and Brian, were page boys.

Their friendship apparently took a turn in 2020 when Mulroney was accused of showing “white privilege” amid the Black Lives Matter movement, which allegedly cause a rift between the two women.



An insider claimed at the time to the Sun: "Meghan has forsaken her most loyal friend just to look woke.

"Jessica’s team have made it clear that she feels completely ditched by Meghan and fears she is going to cut her out of her life for good,” the source said.

"She’s completely distraught and devastated because Meghan has done nothing to stand up for her publicly,” they added. “It’s a brutal blow after a 10-year friendship. Jessica has been there for Meghan through thick and thin."