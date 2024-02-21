Meghan, Harry headed for ‘professional split’: ‘Not getting back together’

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently underwent a major rebrand after a relatively quiet 2023.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex relaunched their Archewell website under the banner of Sussex.com, and officially announced the royal title as a surname for their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In a surprising announcement, Meghan also unveiled her collaboration with female-led company Lemonada for the relaunch of her podcast after it was axed by Spotify last summer.

Meanwhile, the Spare author is in deep with his charitable ventures, including The Invictus Games. He also made headlines for his solo interview with Good Morning America last week.

Writing for News.com.au, royal author Daniela Elser opined: “The last week has seen both Harry and Meghan make big announcements, with a new business deal in the bag and a big new TV interview beamed around the world.

“However, where these latest developments differ is that each only included one half of the formerly inseparable professional twosome.

“Mark the time, note the date. Harry and Meghan Inc. is officially kaput,” she added.

The only joint project of the Sussexes is their multi million-dollar deal with Netflix, about which the commentator argued, “Take [it] off the table, and the duke and duchess face wholly separate paths.”

“Two people who seem to have given up on trying to sell themselves to corporate powerhouses and the world as a package deal and who have now decoupled.

“The band will not be getting back together,” Elser concluded.