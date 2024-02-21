Meghan Markle mesmerises onlookers with her powerful appearance

Meghan Markle makes powerful appearance in new photo

Meghan Markle sent a message about being in power with her new photo.

The Duchess of Sussex's friend and photographer, Misan Harriman, released a stunning photo of her "from his archive."

Notably, Meghan's picture was captured at the opening ceremony of One Young World, which reportedly took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London in October 2019.

In the shared snap, the then-working royal can be seen walking towards the stage, surrounded by people.

"I call this image THE ARRIVAL. The Duchess Of Sussex about to take the stage at the opening ceremony of @oneyoungworld," the photographer captioned his new post.

As Misan dropped the photo of the former Suits actress, her fans poured their love in the comments section.

One fan wrote, "Beautiful woman and beautiful picture."

"Thankyou for sharing Misan. She's what we call beauty and brain," another fan chimed in.

A fan said, "This photograph of Meghan looks so celestial, magical and beautiful."