Travis Kelce's plans to join Taylor Swift in Australia laid bare

Taylor Swift might or might not get a pleasant surprise in the form of Travis Kelce as she continues to perform sold-out shows in Australia.

The NFL player sparked curiousiy about him potentially jetting off to the Down Under to join his singer beau during her Eras Tour following his historic win at the Super Bowl LVIII earlier this month.

Kelce’s father Ed dished on the athlete’s plans in a conversation with The Sydney Morning Herald, saying: "I asked him, 'Are you going to take off for Sydney,?' And he seemed keen,” and added that his 34-year-old son "said he'd really like to see Sydney and Singapore."

However, Ed explained that Travis "wasn't sure because he has commitments," which might make traveling to Australia impossible.

The Lover singer jetted off to Melbourne on February 16, days after joining Travis at his Super Bowl game against San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11.

She is set to perform in Australia until February 26, and will fly too Singapore for a six-show engagement from March 2 onwards.