Taylor Swift allegedly sends private jet to Hawaii, to pickup Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's private jet dispatched to Hawaii amid speculations of transporting NRL Star Travis Kelce to Australia during Eras Tour.

The renowned songstress, touched down in Sydney from Melbourne on Monday afternoon, reportedly settling into Crown's prestigious presidential villa in Barangaroo for her stay in the city.

While Swift remained in Sydney, her private jet embarked on a flight bound for Honolulu on Tuesday morning.

Typically a 10-hour journey on commercial flights, her luxurious Bombardier Global 6000 is known for its enhanced speed compared to conventional aircraft.

While Kelce was last seen in Kansas City, speculation arises that he might be en route to Hawaii to join his girlfriend on her private jet.

His recent hint on his podcast about 'venturing to an island real soon' aligns with the timing of Swift's tour in Australia and Southeast Asia, fueling rumors of their joint travels.

Kelce's absence from his upcoming podcast episode further ignites speculation of his potential presence in Sydney from February 23, coinciding with Swift's performances at Accor Stadium.