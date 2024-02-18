Travis Kelce stays put while Taylor Swift tours down under

Despite initial rumours and fan theories, Travis Kelce has not travelled to Australia to join Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour.



While the couple was seen celebrating together in Las Vegas following the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory, recent developments suggest Kelce remains stateside.

Before the Super Bowl, Kelce hinted at a potential "adventure to an island south of the United States," fueling speculation about joining Swift in Australia. However, reports and sightings of Kelce in Kansas City, including grabbing lunch with a friend, indicate he has not yet made the trip.

This news comes after Swift landed in Melbourne on February 13th to kick off the Australian leg of her tour. While Kelce's absence might disappoint some fans, both Swift and Kelce have demanding schedules that may not always allow for synchronized travel.

It's important to note that the possibility of Kelce joining Swift later in the tour remains open. The NFL offseason provides players with ample time for personal endeavours, and Kelce may still choose to connect with Swift during her Australian stint.

For now, fans can enjoy Swift's performances and Kelce's off-season activities, keeping an eye out for any potential developments in their relationship and travel plans.