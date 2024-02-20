Jake Bongiovi teases wedding update with Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi couldn’t be happier as they plan their upcoming nuptials which are expected to happen this year.

The son of legendary musician, Jon Bon Jovi, 21, took to his Instagram on Monday to share a sweet birthday tribute to fiancée on her 20th.

Jake seemingly teased ‘big’ plans that may be taking place this, which includes his marriage to the Damsel actress.

“Happy birthday my beautiful fiancé [sic],” Jake wrote alongside a picture of himself kissing the Stranger Things star on her cheek, while she was dressed in a white strapless dress. “I love you so much. Big year ahead,” he said, adding a white heart emoji.

The update comes two weeks after the It’s My Life singer, 61, hinted at footing the bills of multiple weddings of his children in 2024.

When asked by E! News if he will be performing at Jake and Millie’s wedding, he responded, “It would be a nice way to recoup some of the money that it’s costing me for one, two, three weddings this year.”

He added, “They’ve all got great partners and we're looking forward to it.”

Jake’s elder brother Jesse Bongiovi, 28, also got engaged to longtime girlfriend Jesse Light in 2022.

The Enola Holmes star also touched up on her wedding preps months after announcing the engagement.

"It’s such an exciting time in my life,” she told Women's Wear Daily (WWD) in September.