Jon Bon Jovi ‘loves’ that Jake Bongiovi, Millie Bobby Brown are ‘madly in love’

Jon Bon Jovi is in awe of his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with fiancée Millie Bobby Brown.

The legendary singer, 61, gushed about the young couple as he attended the red carpet at the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year event, where he was the guest of honour.

In a conversation with E! News, the rocker was asked on his thoughts over son’s engagement, which the couple announced last year.

“They're growing together,” the Bon Jovi frontman said. “They’re madly in love and we love them both for that. It’s an exciting adventure.”

While the Stranger Things star, 19, and her the 21-year-old haven’t yet disclosed a wedding date, but Brown has hinted that wedding planning is in full-swing.

In September 2023, the Enola Holmes actress told Good Morning America that she is in the midst of planning and it’s all been “really exciting.”

“It’s such an amazing part of my life so far,” she said at the time. “And just being able to do it with someone makes it even better.”

On whether Bon Jovi will be taking the stage at the upcoming nuptials, Brown was a little hesitant for her father-in-law to perform at her wedding.

“I think the man needs a break, he doesn't stop. He's always doing tennis or singing lessons,” she shared.

Jenna chimed in, “He can just be the father of the groom!”

Millie agreed: “Exactly. That would be wild… I don’t know if he’ll be able to do just that”.

However, when the rocker was asked if he would perform at the wedding, he answered, “Yes!”