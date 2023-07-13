Millie Bobby Brown shares rare photo of Jake Bongiovi channelling Jon Bon Jovi

Millie Bobby Brown swooned over her fiancé Jake Bongiovi as she shared a rare image of her beau channelling bad boy rocker vibes.



Jake, who is the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi channelled his father posing in front of his sweet ride.

The Stranger Things star, 19, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 13th, 2023, to share a photo of Bongiovi, 21, who is dressed ready to ride a motorcycle.

In a black and white image shared, Jake looks straight ahead in the camera, wearing jeans, over a T-shirt and a motorcycle jacket by Suzuki. He is seen holding a helmet standing in front of his ride.



The Enola Holmes actress wrote “my crush” over the image.

Brown and Bongiovi have not shied away from sharing glimpses into their adorable relationship on social media. The young couple began dating since two-and-a-half years and announced their engagement in April.

In the post shared two months ago, the Damsel actress had posted a photo of herself wearing a diamond ring on her left hand as Bongiovi embraced her from behind as the two stood on the beach.

Over the weekend, the young lovebirds also shared cute shoutouts to each other on Instagram.

Dressed in a while dress, Brown had given a close-up on her engagement ring in her IG Story as Jake held her hand in the car resting atop her thigh. She also added a heart emoji on the side of the image.

Meanwhile, Jake shared a candid moment of his fiancée on his own IG story. The image is from Taylor Swift’s the Cincinnati stop of Eras Tour in Ohio last week, which the couple attended.

