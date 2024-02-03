Jon Bon Jovi confirms performance at son Jake's wedding to Millie Bobby Brown

Jon Bon Jovi will be performing dual roles at son Jake’s impending wedding to Millie Bobby Brown.

The 61-year-old singer confirmed he will be the designated singer during the nuptials, besides his immanent role as his father.

During an appearance on the red carpet of the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year gala on Friday, Jon was asked if he intends to hit the stage at his son’s wedding, to which he responded: “Yes!”

The Stranger Things actress first announced her engagement to 21-year-old Jake in April 2023 after two years of dating.

Millie has since dished on her wedding plans, expressing desire for an “intimate” ceremony to mark the big day.

Speaking to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Today show, the actress explained why she doesn’t want her to-be father-in-law to perform at their wedding.

“I think the man needs a break, he doesn't stop. He's always doing tennis or singing lessons,” she shared.

Jenna chimed in, “He can just be the father of the groom!”

Millie agreed: “Exactly. That would be wild… I don’t know if he’ll be able to do just that”.