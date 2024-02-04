Jon Bon Jovi hints at Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi wedding date

Millie Bobbie Brown and Jake Bongiovi may be tying the knot sometime this year.

The Stranger Things actress and the youngest son of the legendary rocker announced their engagement with an adorable Instagram post in April 2023.

The It’s My Life musician, 61, was invited as an honorary guest at the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year event, where he was asked about the upcoming nuptials of his 21-year-old son and the Enola Holmes actress, who will be turning 20 later this month.

While admitting that he will be performing at his son’s wedding, he also hinted at footing the bills of multiple weddings of his children in 2024.

When asked by E! News if he will be performing at Jake and Millie’s wedding, he responded, “It would be a nice way to recoup some of the money that it’s costing me for one, two, three weddings this year.”

He added, “They’ve all got great partners and we're looking forward to it.”

Apart from Jake, his elder brother Jesse Bongiovi, 28, also got engaged to longtime girlfriend Jesse Light in 2022.

While Millie and Jake haven’t yet revealed any wedding date details, but the Damsel star admitted that wedding planning has been in full-swing last year in September interview with Good Morning America.

“It’s such an amazing part of my life so far,” she said at the time. “And just being able to do it with someone makes it even better.”