Taylor Swift best friend Ashley Avignone: Inside pals' special 14-year bond

Taylor Swift is known for keeping up with her girl pals no matter how old their friendships get.
Swift, who is known to be pals with some famous names, but her friendship with stylist and designer, Ashley Avignone, is something special for the 14-time Grammy-winning musician.
Avignone stood by the Anti-hero singer as she attended multiple football games, including the 2024 Super Bowl, as Swift supported her boyfriend, Travis Kelce
Read More: Travis Kelce ‘aware’ of Taylor Swift romance ‘impact’ on NFL?
The two reportedly got close through their mutual friend, Emma Stone, when they were still teenagers.
The three attended the premiere of Easy A, Stone’s breakout movie, in 2010 together before also accompanying the Poor Things actress to the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscars party.
To prove that Avignone is part of Swift’s exclusive inner circle, which also includes the likes of Selena Gomez, Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Haim sisters, Swift wrote a hidden message to her in her 2012 album Red.
Read More: Taylor Swift fan disappointed after spending $800 on VIP tickets with obstructed view
The four pals even appeared in Swift’s music video for 22, dancing alongside her as she enjoyed her 22nd birthday celebration with cake.
Meanwhile, Avignone marked their friendship with a sweet birthday tribute in 2019.
“30 years of life for you, 11 years of friendship for us. Thanks for being the bestest friend, listener, dance party-starter, story teller, haircut enthusiast, with the biggest, warmest, and most generous heart. Happy Birthday Tay!! Love you to pieces [heart emoji].”
