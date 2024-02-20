Taylor Swift fan disappointed after spending $800 on VIP tickets with obstructed view

An unfortunate Taylor Swift fan in Melbourne found herself in a frustrating situation after shelling out a hefty sum for VIP tickets that offered no view of the stage.



The dismayed Swiftie, attending the pop sensation's concert at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, disclosed paying $800 each for what should have been premium seats, only to discover her view obstructed by a large crew and sound mix tent.

Venting her disappointment on TikTok, the fan shared a video from her seats in section M20, between rows G, H, and I, showcasing the obstructed view.

Captioning the video with "POV: You pay $800 per ticket for VIP Taylor Swift tickets and you can't see the stage," she expressed her frustration with the situation and directed a query to the ticketing platform, Ticktek.



However, there was a slight silver lining to the ordeal. The fan later updated in the comments that she and her sister were relocated to another restricted area with a better view after engaging in discussions with five different supervisors for an hour.

"Took an hour of talking to 5 different supervisors, but we could see the stage which was all that mattered," she remarked.

Despite the resolution, she expressed surprise at the experience, stating, "Didn’t think paying for VIP would get us restricted seats."

Fans expressed dismay at paying high prices for tickets only to have a subpar experience.

Commenting on the situation, one user remarked, "My worst fear... How is it even possible..."

Another pointed out the inconsistency, stating, "Yet I've seen people posting about $75 restricted view seats with perfect view."