Travis Kelce ‘aware’ of Taylor Swift romance ‘impact’ on NFL?

Travis Kelce talks about relationship with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce knows that he and Taylor Swift have something “special”, its after-effects, and why it is making people obsessed with their relationship.



When asked if he knew the "impact" his relationship with Taylor Swift was having on the NFL, namely in terms of the number of women watching football games, Kelce responded, "I'm very aware."

“Obviously, this is mostly because Taylor’s in my life now and we got her [to be] part of Chiefs Kingdom,” he said in an interview recorded before the Super Bowl.

“And sure enough, that brought an entire entourage of human beings who just love to support her and love to support everything that she’s about,” he added.

During the interview, Okmin also said that the 34-year-old superstar tight end "looks good" in a lovely relationship.

“I appreciate that, thank you,” he said, and then the topic of his personal love-life and how much attention it has received since he started dating the Cruel Summer hitmaker was up.

“Well, the biggest thing for me is … I never want the people in the building to ever have the idea that I’m not focused on the game, I’m not focused on being my best at football and not having all my focus and all my attention to my craft and making sure that I’m accountable in the biggest game of our lives,” Kelce said of the game that he was set to play against the San Francisco 49ers.

“With that being said, I do, you know, have a guarded approach to it,” he added. “But at the same time, I know what me and Taylor have is special, so I get [the interest].”

Along with saying that the spotlight on his romantic life had "been a fun ride," he said that it was "beautiful" that Swift, 34, was fostering father-daughter bonds around football.

