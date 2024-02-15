Kanye West defends name-dropping Taylor Swift in new song: 'Not your enemy'

Kanye West is speaking out in his defense following a row of backlash for name-dropping Taylor Swift in his new song from latest album.

The 46-year-old rapper posted a screenshot of a fan urging Taylor Swift’s fans, better known as Swifties, to stream Beyoncé’s latest track Texas Hold ‘Em to prevent West from occupying #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, on Instagram on Wednesday.

“WHEN I SAID THAT I’M THE NEW JESUS B**** I WASN’T EVEN THINKING ABOUT TAYLOR SWIFT,” he wrote in the caption, referring to the verses in his song, Carnival. “THAT WAS A WHOLE LINE BEFORE BUT I APPRECIATE THE FREE PROMO”.

Part 1 of West’s collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures, was released earlier this month. In the song, he name-dropped several controversial celebrities, beside Swift.

The Power rapper explained in the caption that the upcoming part of the album will also mention the name of her beau Travis Kelce, in an attempt to prove his innocent intentions.

“LIL WAYNE ACTUALLY MENTIONS TRAVIS KELSEY ON VULTURES 2,” he wrote. “THIS ALBUM IS ACTUALLY SUPER POSITIVE AND FUN IT’S ALL ABOUT TRIUMPHANT”.

“... REMEMBER I WAS ON TAYLOR’S SIDE WHEN SCOOTER BOUGHT HER MASTERS BEHIND HER BACK,” the Yeezy mogul continued.

“SHE AND BEYONCÉ ARE BIG INSPIRATIONS TO ALL MUSICIANS WE ALWAYS SAY HOW BOTH SELL OUT TOURS AND MOVIES.”

“ALSO, I’M SURE I’VE BEEN FAR MORE HELPFUL TO TAYLOR SWIFT’S CAREER THAN HARMFUL.”

“TO ALL TAYLOR SWIFT FANS I AM NOT YOUR ENEMY UUUM IM NOT YOUR FRIEND EITHER THOUGH LOL,” West added.