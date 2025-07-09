Ringo Starr's son feels Barry Keoghan won't be able to play his dad in 'Beatles' biopic

Zak Starkey doubts abilities of 'The Saltburn' star

The Batman star Barry Keoghan has signed up to portray Ringo Starr in The Beatles biopic.

Directed by Sam Mendes, the upcoming four-part movie is going to feature Barry, Joseph Quinn, Paul Mescal and Harris Dickinson.

Following the casting, Ringo’s son Zak Starkey has made brutal remarks about the Irish actor, doubting his capacity to play former’s dad in a biopic.

Firstly, Zak thinks Barry looks nothing like his dad and that there are things that he will have to do to look alike.

"Get a big rubber nose. I don't know what else to say. He doesn't look anything like my dad, does he? You can fix anything, can't you? You can certainly give someone a big rubber nose”, he told NME.

Meanwhile, Starr’s son also believes that pulling off his father’s personality will be hard. "He's just himself."

Starkey stated, "That's f------ impossible. Nobody can play like my dad. Good luck to him, but he'll be the first guy who can pull it off.”

“My dad's unique—the greatest rock 'n' roll drummer in the world, still. He's better now than he was then”, the 59-year-old said.

The Beatles biopic will be backed by Sony Pictures and will release somewhere in 2028.