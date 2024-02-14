Kanye West takes aim at Taylor Swift on social media

Kanye West takes an aim at Taylor Swift on social media

Kanye West took an aim at Taylor Swift whilst simultaneously celebrating his latest feat on Spotify.

The 45-year-old rapper did not care for subtlety as he posted a screenshot from a tweet from Daily Loud, claiming that West has “overtaken Taylor Swift as the top artist globally on Spotify.”

The post featured a collage of the duo as well as a snap shot of West’s name glistening on the top, followed by the Lover singer's on the chart.

However, according to reports, Taylor has once again dethroned the Power rapper by occupying the #1 spot.

Fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their distaste towards the Yeezy mogul’s shenanigans.

“he knows she makes him famous that’s why he keeps talking about her,” wrote one user.

“It’s incredibly crazy the ability he has to set himself up lol,” expressed another.

West and Swift have been at odds since their public altercation nearly a decade ago, which also involved the former’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

In his track Carnival from latest album with Ty Dolla $ign titled, Vultures, the Donda rapper name-dropped the Grammy winner in one of the verses, reigniting their years-old feud.