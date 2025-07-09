Kevin Jonas makes bombshell claim about his financial woes

Kevin Jonas made shocking revelation about the time he almost went broke.

The eldest of the four brothers appeared recently on the podcast The School of Greatness hosted by Lewis Howes Monday, July 7.

He shared that he experienced major financial dip when the band was on hiatus.

The Sucker hitmaker had a series of ‘bad business deals’ that caused him to falter.

“I’ve seen the beginning of the success to financial success — not knowing what money really was and understanding it — to not having [it], to losing almost all of it,” he confessed on the podcast.

Kevin explained to Howes upon being enquired about the monetary loss by the host, “Yeah, most of it, like, down to the one 10 percent left.”

The lead guitarist of The Jonas Brothers band shared that he had made some investments in properties back then but ‘sadly’ it ‘wasn’t the right partnership’.

The 37-year-old held back from ‘getting too much into it’ fearing that he might potentially get legal backlash for it.

For the unversed, the Camp Rock alum had directed his focus to real estate following the split of The Jonas Brothers band.

His company JonasWerner ‘specialized in building custom mansions within commuting distance of Manhattan’, as per Page Six.

Added to this, he also made investment in a food app named Yood, and partnered with a tech startup called We Hear It.

For the unversed, the trio got back together in 2019, and recorded Happiness Begins – their fifth studio album that turned out to be a major success.