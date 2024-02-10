Kanye West reignites feud with Taylor Swift

Kanye West and Taylor Swift at the VMAs 2009

Kanye West ruffled some feathers after he named Taylor Swift in one of the tracks from his new album.

During a listening party for his collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures, the 46-year-old rapper played Carnival for the listeners, which included several big names, including the Lover singer and his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

He also name-dropped accused rapist Bill Cosby and tech billionaire Elon Musk, while taking a swipe at the Me Too movement, according to Forbes.

“Now I'm Ye Kelly, b**** / Now I'm Bill Cosby, b**** / Now I'm Puff Daddy rich / That's Me Too rich,” the rap verse read.

“I mean since Taylor Swift, since I had a Rollie on the wrist / I'm the new Jesus, b**** / I turned water into Kris / This for what they did to Chris / They can't do s*** with this,” West added.

The feud between the Power rapper and Swift dates back to nearly a decade when he allegedly used her name in his song Famous without asking for her approval.

The pair later went back and forth with conflicting claims regarding the offensive lyrics, before Kim Kardashian, who was married to Kanye at the time, leaked an alleged doctored phone conversation between the singers.

In a rare interview with TIME magazine last year, the Midnights artist addressed the controversy that led to Swift departed from the spotlight for years due to backlash.

“You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” she said in December 2023.

“That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn't leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls,” the pop star added.