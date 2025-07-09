Alyssa Milano makes emotional appeal to Julian McMahon fans

Alyssa Milano upset at Julian McMahon fans

Charmed actress Alyssa Milano revealed what did not sit well with her after her former costar Julian McMahon’s passing.

The 52-year-old took to Instagram Story Tuesday, July 8 to make an emotional appeal to fans of the famed supernatural TV series urging them to stop using AI to ‘fabricate emotion’ from the late actor’s death.

“Charmed fans/accounts! I love and appreciate you so much but please stop using AI to fabricate emotion from Julian McMahan’s [sic] death,” the American actress wrote.

Milano asked the fans to be more sensitive and exercise caution as they mourn the death of their favourite star.

“It is totally unnecessary when there are real moments you can use from his nearly 35 years in the public eye. And please be considerate to Julian’s grieving family and friends during this difficult time.”

Apparently, there have been some fake fan-made videos including someone with the likeness of the Fantastic Four actor and another late cast member from the show, Shannen Doherty.

For the unversed, the Nip/Tuck actor’s death was confirmed by his wife Kelly McMahon who revealed to Deadline that the actor lost his life battling with cancer.

"With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer," Kelly’s announcement read.

She continued, "Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible.”

"We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life.

"We are grateful for the memories."